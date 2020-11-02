First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $11.54 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

