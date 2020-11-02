First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,738,898 shares of company stock worth $599,198,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in First Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,837 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Solar by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320,908 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $97.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.