First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FCAL opened at $52.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

