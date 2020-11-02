First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 28.9% in October

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ FEM opened at $21.13 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

