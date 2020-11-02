First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FNK opened at $28.75 on Monday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $36.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

