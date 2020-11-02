Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional increased its position in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

