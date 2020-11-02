Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 635,766 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 247,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
