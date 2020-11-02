Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 635,766 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 247,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

