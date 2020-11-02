FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $60,082.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 139,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FPAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

