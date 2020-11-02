FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FLIR Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

