Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $996,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,668 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,051,454 shares of company stock valued at $409,546,362. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.