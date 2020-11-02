Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 833,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,015,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.