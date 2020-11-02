Fortuna Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Fortuna has a total market cap of $313,125.08 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC, FCoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

