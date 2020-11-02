Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELE. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

