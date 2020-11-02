Franks International (FI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franks International (NYSE:FI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Franks International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franks International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Franks International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

