fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $639.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

