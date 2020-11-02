fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $639.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

