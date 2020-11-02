Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $2.35 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

