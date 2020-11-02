Fundamentun LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

