Fundamentun LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

