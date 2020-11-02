Gartner (IT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.08 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IT opened at $120.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.09. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $187,561.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

