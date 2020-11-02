GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.06 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. GateToken has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and $12.06 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.03949484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00225093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026279 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,807,047 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

