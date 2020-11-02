General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.

NYSE GE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in General Electric by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after buying an additional 4,128,838 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,555,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

