General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 18.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 278,707 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

