Giant Price Hits $0.0108 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $18.98, $31.10 and $20.33. Giant has a total market capitalization of $92,594.61 and approximately $6,011.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00268892 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028966 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00007927 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,589,185 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

