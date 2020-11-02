GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,580 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,291.80 ($16.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,240,765 shares of company stock worth $4,375,036,814.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

