Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

GLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

GLP opened at $14.50 on Friday. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

