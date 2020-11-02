GrafTech International (EAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,812. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.