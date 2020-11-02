GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

EAF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 974,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,812 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.