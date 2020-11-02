Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,695.22

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $18,695.22 and approximately $841.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

