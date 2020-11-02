Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

GLDD stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $670.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 470,251 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $3,761,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,590,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 403,980 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $3,621,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 239,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

