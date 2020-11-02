Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after buying an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

