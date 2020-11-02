Head to Head Contrast: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) versus Cerro Grande Mining (NYSE:CEGMF)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This table compares Lithium Americas and Cerro Grande Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 180.46 $51.67 million ($0.22) -43.68 Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -20.03% -10.07% Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -105.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and Cerro Grande Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 8.24, suggesting that its stock price is 724% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.