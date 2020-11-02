Head-To-Head Contrast: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) versus Television Broadcasts (NASDAQ:TVBCY)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Television Broadcasts pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Nexstar Media Group pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Television Broadcasts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $3.04 billion 1.23 $230.26 million $5.04 16.35 Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 0.86 -$37.63 million N/A N/A

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nexstar Media Group and Television Broadcasts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Volatility & Risk

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 9.65% 19.13% 2.88% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Television Broadcasts on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned by independent third parties; and owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 197 television stations in 115 markets in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. It also offers digital publishing and content management platform, digital video advertising platform, social media advertising platform, and other digital media solutions to media publishers and advertisers, as well as owns WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MNTV and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

