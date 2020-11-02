Head-To-Head Review: 10x Genomics (TXG) vs. Its Peers

10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 10x Genomics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 10x Genomics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A 10x Genomics Competitors 312 1233 1575 80 2.44

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 7.51%. Given 10x Genomics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million -$31.25 million -171.13 10x Genomics Competitors $1.08 billion $281.83 million 7.44

10x Genomics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01% 10x Genomics Competitors -157.85% -367.34% -19.63%

Summary

10x Genomics peers beat 10x Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

