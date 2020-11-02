Head-To-Head Survey: BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) versus Superconductor Technologies (NYSE:SCON)

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BK Technologies and Superconductor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BK Technologies and Superconductor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.93 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 5.04 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

BK Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of BK Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BK Technologies and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48% Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89%

Volatility & Risk

BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BK Technologies beats Superconductor Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

