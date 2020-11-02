Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $24.30 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.