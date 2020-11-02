Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,119,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

