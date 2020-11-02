Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HTCMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $57.21 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

