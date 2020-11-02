Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HON opened at $164.95 on Monday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.