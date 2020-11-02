Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $635,566.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,559 shares of company stock worth $16,626,423 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.