Humana (HUM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.25-18.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.25-18.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HUM opened at $399.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.97. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $449.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

