Humana (HUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.25-18.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.25-18.75 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUM opened at $399.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.97. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $449.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

