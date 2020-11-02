Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

