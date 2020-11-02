Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 500 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $150.51 on Monday. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

