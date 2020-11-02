Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 685,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

