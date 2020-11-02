Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.