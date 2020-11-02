Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.28. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

