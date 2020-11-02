Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 25,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 858.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,398 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $119.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

