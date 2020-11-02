Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $477.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

