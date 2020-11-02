Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.09 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,245,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after buying an additional 254,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

